Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate rose slightly to 0.91 yesterday, Melaka top

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham says Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate has slightly gone up at 0.91 based on basic reproduction number R-naught (R0) as the indicator. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 ― Malaysia’s Covid-19 infectivity rate has slightly gone up at 0.91 based on basic reproduction number R-naught (R0) as the indicator, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Compared to a day before, the index has increased by 0.03 points from 0.88.

Kadar kebolehjangkitan Covid-19 atau Ro/Rt pada jangkaan mengikut kes seharian pada 12 Februari 2021 untuk seluruh negara adalah 0.91. Manakala pecahan mengikut negeri adalah seperti di lampiran. pic.twitter.com/VX6UlAYVsY — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) February 12, 2021

An R0 value of below 1.0 indicates that the disease is declining and will eventually die out.

Dr Noor Hisham posted the index on his Twitter account after midnight, showing that Melaka is currently topping the list at R0 of 1.09.

Behind Melaka, both Penang and Kedah recorded R0 of 1.06 yesterday.

Other states which had a R0 of 1.0 and above were Negri Sembilan and Johor at 1.03 and 1.01 respectively.

The remaining states and Federal Territories have all achieved a R0 of lower than 1.0, with Perlis having the lowest R0 of 0.63.

On Tuesday, Dr Noor Hisham had said the movement control order (MCO) was working to reduce the rate of infections.

He also expressed hope that the country’s R0 would soon drop to 0.6, which he termed as “manageable”.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 3,318 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours.