In landmark case, Shah Alam company charged with violating Copyright Act through sale of Android TV box

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — A company based in i-City, Shah Alam is the first to be charged in court for the offence of promoting hardware and software that bypass technological protection measures against copyrighted broadcast work.

In a statement today, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) said that the director of the company in question, who had admitted to the offence, appeared before Judge Rofiah Ahmad in the Sessions Court yesterday.

The ministry said that the judge has fixed March 1 for sentencing.

“Based on the charge, the company, on September 2, 2020, at about 4.55pm, is accused of attempting to sell a television device, better known as an Android Box, with the brand name of ‘Long TV’ in Shah Alam, Selangor, which contains copyrighted content for unsanctioned broadcast.

“Therefore, the company located in i-City, Persiaran Multimedia, Section 7, Shah Alam, Selangor violated Section 41 (1) (ha) of the Copyright Act 1987 by selling technology or a device for the purpose of bypassing the technological protection measures referred to in subsection 36A (3), of the same Act.

“The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor of KPDNHEP, Tan Chiew King, and if convicted, the company could be fined no less than RM4,000 and not more than RM40,000 for each device through which the offence was committed, or imprisoned for a period not exceeding 10 years, or both,” the ministry said.

It also issued a warning in the same statement, saying that stern action will be taken against suppliers and sellers who misuse the devices and software with the aim of illegally intercepting and accessing content protected by copyright.

KPDNHEP also advised the public against purchasing such devices which promote pirated content, and called on consumers to report such businesses via its hotline at: 1-800-886-800 or 03-8882 6088.

Complainants may also lodge their reports with the ministry via WhatsApp at 019-279 4317, or email at http://e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, or in person at any KPDNHEP office.