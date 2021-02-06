Kasa to review application for RM1.7b to resolve Kelantan water issue

KASA minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the water issue in Kelantan would be one of the priorities that the ministry seeks to resolve. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BHARU, Feb 6 — The federal government through the Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) will review the application submitted by the Kelantan state government for an allocation of RM1.7 billion to resolve the treated water problem in the state.

KASA minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the water issue in Kelantan would be one of the priorities that the ministry seeks to resolve.

“We have seen the strategic planning of the state government, especially through Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) which involves the application of RM1.7 billion to solve the water problem ... so we will review it first,” he told reporters at the handing over ceremony of Covid-19 standard operation procedures (SOP) compliance kit for barbershops here today.

At the ceremony, Tuan Ibrahim, who is also Kubang Kerian member of parliament donated the Covid-19 SOP compliance kit to 30 barbershop operators.

Tuan Ibrahim said Kelantan has a high non-revenue water rate that contributes to the problem, and this requires mass replacement of pipes, which is being implemented.

“In addition, it also has insufficient water supply resources and faces process constraints to build new (water) plants,” he added. — Bernama