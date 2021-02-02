UiTM hospital nurse births fifth child, dies from Covid-19 complications just days later

Artini Dzolkarnaini’s death was confirmed by the UiTM Faculty of Medicine in a Facebook post. She was described as a dedicated and well-liked staff of the centre’s Rehabilitation Medicine Department. — Picture from UiTM Faculty of Medicine

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — A head nurse at the Universiti Teknologi Mara’s (UiTM) Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh, Selangor died today, just 10 days after delivering her fifth child, in what is believed to be from complications related to Covid-19.

Artini Dzolkarnaini’s death was confirmed by the UiTM Faculty of Medicine in a Facebook post. She was described as a dedicated and well-liked staff of the centre’s Rehabilitation Medicine Department.

“All members of the Faculty of Medicine at UiTM would like to express our condolences.

“We pray that her soul be blessed and placed among the pious,” it said in the post.

According to the UiTM specialist centre post, Artini had been infected with Covid-19 and was intubated at the hospital on January 22.

She gave birth to her fifth child, a girl, the next day. Her daughter is currently in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

News portal Malaysiakini which also reported Artini’s death said she had co-authored a book in Malay titled Penjagaan dan Pemulihan Jantung, published by UiTM last year.

Artini was laid to rest at the Bandar Tasik Puteri Muslim Cemetery in Cheras earlier today.