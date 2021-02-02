Minister: AGC drafting hike of RM1,000 fine under Infectious Diseases Act

Police man a roadblock along Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur January 13, 2021. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) is currently drafting higher penalties for compoundable offences under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In his press briefing today, Ismail said if the proposal is passed, it will likely be announced by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law affairs as the matter falls under the purview of the Emergency Ordinance.

“I was made to understand that the attorney-general is in the process to prepare the proposal draft seeking higher fines and penalties in the courts if found guilty.

The Ministry of Health had previously proposed for higher fines under the Act from the current RM1,000 to RM10,000.

MORE TO COME