Senior minister hints at EO use to quickly make firms improve worker dorms

Ismail Sabri said workers' accomodation has been a source of new Covid-19 infections. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The government may employ the Emergency Ordinance to ensure companies with worker housing improve these in order to curb Covid-19 infections in the country, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

While he conceded that the Workers' Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 was already available, he said it would take too long to amend this to the level needed.

“We will amend the Emergency Ordinance in terms of (worker) housing. Housing has been a source (of new infections), because on unconducive conditions, such as cramped quarters where up to 30 workers share a single home.

“So, we may amend the EO to ensure employers place their workers in appropriate accommodation within the time frame we set,” Ismail said during a press conference after inspecting a roadblock operation in the city here.

The minister said the government has focused on construction sites and factories in its campaign against Covid-19 and would continue doing so as these remain the major contributors of new cases.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 5,298 more Covid-19 infections, making it the third consecutive day that new cases have gone above 5,000.

Today, Ismail also said the government has made Covid-19 testing compulsory for all migrant workers in the country, expanding the requirement from just six states initially.