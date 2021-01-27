Penang police: National Security Council gave green light for Penang Thaipusam silver chariot movement

The silver chariot carrying the statue of Lord Muruga took off from Kovil Veedu (temple) in Penang Street at 3am, January 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 27 — Penang police have confirmed that the silver chariot carrying the statue of Lord Muruga took off from Kovil Veedu (temple) in Penang Street at 3.30am today, in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration in the state, which had been approved by the National Security Council (MKN).

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said that the Royal Malaysia Police was there to ensure that no untoward incidents occurred during the journey to the Nattukottai Chettiar Temple, in Jalan Air Terjun here.

“Actually it is not a procession but a cart movement and it has also been approved by the MKN, so the police is tasked to maintain the peace during the journey.

“Besides that, we also ensured that there was no traffic disruption during the movement, and it went smoothly,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that the movement of the chariot took a route of seven kilometres, which is shorter than the previous year when it travelled nine kilometres. From Penang Road, it went through Chulia Road, Transfer Road, Burma Road, Anson Road and Macalister Road to Jalan Utama, before arriving at the Nattukottai Chettiar Temple, along Jalan Kebun Bunga, at 5.45 am.

Sahabudin said that for Friday’s return leg to the Kovil Veedu, the chariot will use the same route, be monitored by police and will not make any stopovers.

He advised the public not to gather or follow the chariot on the way back to Lebuh Penang as they could be charged if they disobeyed the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“This morning the temple management complied with the strict SOPs that have been set.

“This is not a normal Thaipusam procession but just a chariot movement which has to comply with strict SOPs,” he added. — Bernama