Muhyiddin calls for unity in Thaipusam message

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Thaipusam this year has to be celebrated in moderation, without the usual processions like in previous years so as to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tonight extended his Thaipusam greetings to all Malaysian Hindus and hoped the celebrations this year would continue to foster unity and preserve the country’s harmony and prosperity.

Muhyiddin said Thaipusam this year has to be celebrated in moderation, without the usual processions like in previous years so as to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would like to thank all Hindus for complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by performing the rituals according to the new norms in their respective homes.

“Usually, Thaipusam is celebrated in Malaysia with chariot processions journeying to the Hindu temples bearing the statue of Lord Muruga, kavadis and also paal koodam (milk pot kavadi),” he said in a posting on his Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin said Thaipusam was one of the religious ceremonies for Hindus around the world and celebrated in the month of “Thai”, the tenth month in the Tamil calendar.

He said for Hindus, Thaipusam is an opportunity to fulfil their vows.

“Happy Thaipusam to all Hindus in Malaysia who will be celebrating tomorrow,” the prime minister said. — Bernama