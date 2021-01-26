Reshuffle in Johor civil service due to retirements, promotions, says state secretary

JOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — A total of 58 state administrative officers are involved in a reshuffle exercise to fill vacancies due to the mandatory retirement and promotion of several senior officers in the Johor Civil Service (JSC).

Leading the list effective February 1 is former Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) Mayor Datuk Salehuddin Hasan, who was sworn in as Johor State Financial Officer yesterday.

In a statement issued today, State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani said Salehuddin replaced Datuk A. Rahim Nin who went on compulsory retirement this month.

Taking over as MBIP Mayor is Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad, the former Muar district officer while he will succeded by current Muar Municipal Council president Mustaffa Kamal Shamsudin.

“Zulkifly Mohd Tahir, who prior to this was Pontian district officer has been appointed Johor Islamic Religious Council chief executive officer while Batu Pahat district officer has been transferred to Johor Special Water (JSW) as its Executive Director,” Azmi said.

Also involved in the reshuffle is Kota Tinggi district officer Farizal Ismail, who will now helm Institut Dato’ Onn as its director, while former Kluang district officer Ismail Abu has been appointed Batu Pahat district officer.

His position in Kluang will be taken over by Jamaludin A. Hamid while Mohd Rafi Abdullah has been appointed the new Pontian district officer.

The reshuffle this time around also involves a number of women, with six holding key positions.

They include Shubanah Yusuf who has been appointed Deputy State Secretary (Monitoring and People’s Wellbeing) and Nor Azleena Abdul Rahman, who replaces her as State Legislative Assembly secretary, Azmi said.

The reshuffle exercise will also, for the second time in JSC’s history, see a woman, Hazlina Jalil, being appointed as a district officer.

Hazlina was Pengerang Municipal Council president prior to her new appointment. — Bernama