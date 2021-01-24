TNB cuts off power supply at 12 online gambling premises

The Tenaga Nasional Berhad logo is seen at its headquarters in Bangsar May 31, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The police and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) have cut off electricity supply to 12 premises allegedly conducting online gambling activities in an operation in Ampang Jaya this morning.

Ampang Jaya Police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the operation, which started at 10am, was carried out under Section 21A(1) of the Open Gambling Houses Act 1953 and Section 38(1A) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990.

“From 2020 until now, we have cut off the power supply of more than 30 premises conducting online gambling activities in the administrative area of the Ampang Jaya Police headquarters,” he said in a statement. — Bernama