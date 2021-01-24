Puncak Borneo, Padawan experiencing water disruption, says Sarawak Rural Water Supply Dept

Several areas in Puncak Borneo and Padawan district are experiencing water supply disruptions. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Jan 24 — After the flood situation recovered last week, several areas in Puncak Borneo and Padawan district about 25 kilometres from Kuching city centre here, are now experiencing water supply disruptions.

A Bernama check at several villages in the area such as Kampung Jambu, Kampung Karu, Kampung Sarig, Kampung Simpok and Kampung Darul Islam Belimbing found that over the past few days the water pressure has been very low and has even dried up in several areas.

The Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) in a statement today said it was committed to ensuring that the water supply issue plaguing the residents in Puncak Borneo and the surrounding villages is resolved immediately.

“Technical problems with the distribution system in the area supervised by the Kuching Water Board (LAK) have been identified as the main factor in the pressure and the amount of water supplied to the area decreasing, resulting in water supply not being able to reach high areas.

“We will continue to deliver water supply using tanker lorries to the affected areas until the situation returns to normal,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, a resident in Kampung Darul Islam Belimbing, Padawan, Musa Said, 52, said the lack of water supply had affected the daily lives of the people there.

According to him, the low water pressure during the day forced residents to get up at midnight to collect water for their use.

“Fortunately, there is a river near our village for us to bathe and wash clothes. However, the river water cannot be used for cooking or drinking because we are worried about its cleanliness,” he said. — Bernama