Health Ministry: Malaysia has 11 new Covid-19 clusters, eight involving workplaces

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Terengganu recorded two new clusters. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A total of 11 new Covid-19 clusters were recorded by the Health Ministry today, eight of which involved workplaces.

Of the workplace clusters, three were in Johor, two were in Sabah, and one each were in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Melaka.

In a statement today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Terengganu recorded two new clusters, one involving religious activity, and another involving an outbreak among a local community.

The last cluster mentioned involved a detention centre in Melaka.

Among the new clusters that recorded the highest numbers of infections to date were the Bali Residence Construction Site cluster (204 cases) in Melaka, the Jalan Wangsa Construction Site cluster (45 cases) in Kuala Lumpur and the Kampung Bukit Biah cluster (39 cases) in Terengganu.

In total, the 11 new clusters have recorded 480 Covid-19 cases to date.

The ministry also reported that there are currently 341 active clusters in the country, 84 of which had new cases recorded today.

Meanwhile, five clusters were reported to have ended.

In total, 724 clusters have been detected in the country since the first wave of the pandemic here.