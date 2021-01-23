EMCO at Jelebu prison transit block extended to Feb 7, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the EMCO in other areas in Jelebu Prison and staff quarters, Negeri Sembilan will end tomorrow as scheduled. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) implemented at the Transit Block (Muhasabah Block) at Jelebu Prison, Negeri Sembilan, scheduled to end tomorrow (Jan 24), has been extended until Feb 7.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the EMCO in other areas in Jelebu Prison and staff quarters, Negeri Sembilan will end tomorrow as scheduled.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that 49 active cases are still being treated at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC), and 69 people (close contacts) under the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) are still housed at the Transit Block (Muhasabah Block),” he said in a statement on the development of the Movement Control Order (MCO) today.

He said that the EMCO was previously implemented in the entire Jelebu Prison and staff quarters, and is scheduled to end on Jan 24. To date, MOH has conducted 2,775 screening tests and a total of 908 positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

Ismail Sabri said that the EMCO at the Johor Bahru Correctional Centre and staff quarters, Batu 19 Jalan Ulu Choh-Pontian, Johor Bahru will end tomorrow as scheduled.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Westlite 1 and Westlite 2 Workers’ Dormitories in Senai, Johor, scheduled to end on Jan 29, ended today (Jan 23), earlier than scheduled, as positive cases in this locality show a declining trend and there are no more samples waiting for results.

On MCO violation, Ismail Sabri said, a total of 504 individuals were arrested for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) yesterday. Out of that number, 494 individuals were issued with compounds while 10 others were remanded.

He said that failure to wear a face mask accounted for the highest number of cases, involving 145 individuals, followed by failure to provide equipment to record customer details (92), not adhering to physical distancing (77), inter-district/inter-state travel without permission (60), premises operating beyond stipulated time or without permission (37) and other offences (93).

He said 41 illegal immigrants were detained in ‘Op Benteng’ yesterday, while two boats and three land vehicles were seized.

Ismail Sabri said that the enforcement personnel of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia who inspected 35 construction sites operating nationwide and found that all sites complied with the SOPs.

On foreign workers, he said, based on information from the Ministry of Human Resources, a total of 7,993 foreign workers underwent a Covid-19 screening test yesterday and out of that number, 203 tested positive.

Cumulatively, he said a total of 198,422 foreign workers have undergone a Covid-19 screening test, involving 7,790 employers.

Of the total number of foreigners who underwent screening, 3,942 of them tested positive for Covid-19 while 194,480 tested negative. — Bernama