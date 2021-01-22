Royal Malaysian Navy to receive last two littoral mission ships this year, says Navy chief

Chief of Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said that all the LMS would join the 11th LMS Squadron to carry out search and rescue efforts and to enforce Malaysian maritime law. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 ― The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) is expected to receive the remaining two Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) in August and November this year.

Chief of Navy Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany said that the first LMS (KD Keris), received last year, had joined the RMN fleet on January 17 to carry out patrol and maritime surveillance duties, while the second LMS (Sundang) had just been received on January 14.

He said that all the LMS would join the 11th LMS Squadron to carry out search and rescue efforts and to enforce Malaysian maritime law.

The LMS is part of the RMN’s “15 to 5” fleet transformation programme, which involves reducing its current 15 classes of vessels to just five ― namely, the LMS, Multi-Role Support Ships (MRSS), Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), Patrol Vessels (PV) and submarines.

“Apart from that, RMN will also receive three maritime operations helicopters in stages, starting next year,” he said in his 2021 New Year message today.

He said that the first of the three helicopters would be delivered on Oct 30, 2022, while the second unit on May 31, 2023 and the last would be on Feb 28, 2024.

He also said that six of the 12 ScanEagle vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have been delivered while the remaining six would be received in June this year.

“It is in line with the development plan and future operational needs of the RMN, apart from planning to implement procurement through the 12 Malaysia Plan (12MP) from this year until 2025,” he said.

At the same time, he said that RM2.9 billion was allocated this year for RMN, an increase of RM164 million (5.96 per cent) compared with last year.

“Of the total, RM1.683 billion is allocated for operating expenditure and RM1.233 billion for five development expenditure.

He also advised navy personnel to be ready to open their minds for changes in order to become a credible naval force. ― Bernama