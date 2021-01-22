Ismail Sabri: EMCO at detention block, quarters of Pekan Nenas Immigration Depot in Johor starting tomorrow

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the detention block and quarters of the Pekan Nenas Immigration Depot in Pontian, Johor will come under the EMCO from tomorrow until February 5. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 ― The detention block and quarters of the Pekan Nenas Immigration Depot in Pontian, Johor will come under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from tomorrow until February 5.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made based on the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH) following Covid-19 screening at the place in which 177 out of the 360 tests came out positive yesterday.

“The implementation of EMCO is to control movements as well as contain the spread of the infection to other staff, families as well as the communities outside,” he said in a statement on the development of MCO today. ― Bernama