Police summon Azmin Ali’s brother, Azwan, over clip allegedly mocking Emergency

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Television host Azwan Ali has been asked to provide his statement to the police over a clip allegedly of him mocking the Proclamation of Emergency issued last week.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed this in a statement and said the probe was based on reports lodged about the clip that was posted on Facebook.

“On January 21, Azwan Ali (Diva AA) was called to the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (D5) office to assist in the investigation,” Huzir said.

“Diva AA” is Azwan’s social media handle.

Huzir said the 41-second clip was deemed to have belittled the Emergency that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong proclaimed on January 11.

He added that the ongoing probe was initiated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for provocation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities.

Azwan is the younger brother of Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.