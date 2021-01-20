KL police chief: Random police checks to ensure home quarantine compliance by Category One and Two Covid-19 patients ongoing

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingen police headquarters, December 16, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Random door-to-door checks to ensure home quarantine compliance by Category One and Two Covid-19 patients are ongoing, city police confirmed today.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said such inspections are similar to police and Health Ministry checks on Persons Under Surveillance (PUS) who are on 14-day self-quarantine after returning from overseas.

“They (health ministry) will liaise with the district police chief and the police chiefs will conduct (checks) when asked by them as I don’t want to expose my personnel,” he told Malay Mail.

When asked if any individuals have been compounded for non-compliance, Saiful Azly said none have been issued so far.

Category One and Two Covid-19 cases comprise individuals who are asymptomatic and those exhibiting mild symptoms.

On January 8, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the ministry has established that Category One and Two Covid-19 patients will undergo treatment and quarantine at home, while being monitored strictly by health workers.

The move to allow the home quarantine of positive cases is due to the inability of existing health facilities to cope with the surge in daily cases.

Subsequent to Dr Adham’s announcement, health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said those who have been identified as Covid-19 positive and instructed to home quarantine were not allowed to leave their homes and must be contactable at all times.

Dr Noor Hisham had also stressed that those allowed to stay at home must not be infectious or have only mild symptoms; not from high-risk groups like the elderly and those with chronic diseases and have a proper carer and their home must be up to the standards set for isolation.