Johor to open 12 more Covid-19 assessment centres

JOHOR BARU, Jan 20 — The Johor State Health Department is currently in the process of setting up 12 more Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) to meet the needs of patients tested positive but have yet to be hospitalised.

State Environment and Health Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said the centres were needed for patients to seek medical advice and pre-evaluation and so far there is only one CAC available in the state at Bukit Indah Health Clinic.

“Since the set-up of this CAC on January 10 until yesterday (January 19), a total of 1,876 patients have been referred to the centre and of the number, only 96 patients required hospitalisation,” he said in a statement today.

He said patients need to monitor their health and should they show symptoms they must inform the hospital or the District Health Office to have their status changed.

Yesterday, Johor recorded 368 new Covid-19 cases, with the total number of cases involving Malaysians in Johor stands at 7,913 while cases involving foreigners stands at 5,794. — Bernama