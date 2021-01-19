Sarawak Health director: 13 Sibu Hospital staff test positive for Covid-19

Staff from other hospitals and clinics have been mobilised to help out at Sibu Hospital to ensure that the hospital still can function. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Jan 19 — A total of 13 staff from Sibu Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19, said State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He said the staff concerned have since been admitted to the hospital for quarantine and treatment.

“We have also traced all their close contacts, quarantined and screened them to test whether they are Covid-19 positive or not,” he told a press conference today.

In view of this, he said it was inevitable that there will be a shortage of staff at Sibu Hospital.

“As such, we have mobilised staff from other hospitals and clinics to help out at Sibu Hospital to ensure that the hospital still can function,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chin advised those who are feeling unwell or are experiencing any signs or symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose or loss of sense of taste and smell to seek immediate treatment at their nearby health clinic and to stay at home.

“Please don’t go out and mix with people outside. Go and get yourself checked at the clinic and if needed, get yourself tested for Covid-19,” he stressed.

He said the State Health Department had discovered that there were symptomatic individuals who were still going out and this was not wise.

“At the time, these individuals may be Covid-19 positive but they have not been screened and detected.

“So when they go out to public areas, they may run the risk of spreading the infectious disease to contacts they meet or the general public,” he said. — Borneo Post