Umno postpones general assembly due to MCO 2.0, Emergency

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said a new date for the party's general assembly will be announced soon. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Umno said today it has postponed its general assembly originally scheduled at the end of this month, following the new movement control order dubbed MCO 2.0 and state of Emergency.

“A new date will be notified soon,” Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said in a statement, reminding Umno members to observe the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has however agreed to have the party election at all levels to go on, “as scheduled at an appropriate date for the year 2021,” he added.

MORE TO COME