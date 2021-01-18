Health Minister: Govt have enough resources for public health system

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said RM800 million had been allocated just for supplies. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 18 — The government is putting the people’s health as the top priority and has enough resources to ensure the public health system continues to serve the people to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

This was reflected in the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on PERMAI assistance package today, which clearly showed that the government gave the people’s health the highest priority, he added.

According to him, a total of RM800 million was allocated for the Health Ministry (MOH) to focus on supplies, including additional reagents, screening kits, sanitisers, consumables as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) specifically for healthcare frontliners.

The government is also deeply concerned with the higher workloads of frontliners and an additional 3,500 contract personnel including nurses and paramedics will be recruited at the end of this month, he said.

To integrate the country’s health service, Dr Adham said a total of RM100 million was allocated for cooperation with private hospitals to receive and treat both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients to help alleviate the strain on the public healthcare system.

Dr Adham said MOH was also allocated RM3 billion for the preparation of the procurement of Covid-19 vaccine with the vaccination plan being scheduled to start by March this year at the latest.

“With the announcement of these measures, MOH calls on for all to fight the spread of the Covid-19 in an integrated manner,” he added.

Muhyiddin today unveiled the RM15 billion PERMAI assistance package with 22 initiatives to combat the pandemic, safeguard the welfare of the people and support business continuity. — Bernama