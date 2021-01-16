Police issue FAQ on activities that need official approval from agency

Police permission is specifically required both to travel beyond the 10km radius limit and to exceed the two-occupant limit for hawking, petty trading, or private microbusinesses.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Royal Malaysia Police has issued a frequently-asked-questions (FAQ) guide on specific activities that require official permission under the various movement control orders.

Most of the activities listed have already been covered under the National Security Council’s standard operating procedures but the police’s FAQ includes a more diverse range of situations and circumstances.

Notably, the police said that while Malaysians were limited to two occupants per vehicle when leaving their homes for necessities in MCO areas, they were allowed to fill the vehicles to capacity if they were commuting, sending their children to schools and childcare centres, or travelling for work-related activities.

Police permission was also not required for the above instances except if the vehicle was being used for business activities that involve hawking, petty trading, or private microbusinesses.

Police permission is specifically required both to travel beyond the 10km radius limit and to exceed the two-occupant limit for hawking, petty trading, or private microbusinesses.

Self-employed operators must additionally furnish proof that they have valid reasons to travel to their stated destinations.

Taxis and e-hailing services were still restricted to three occupants including the driver but other forms of public transportation such as buses, trains and planes may operate at full capacity.

Forms to apply for the police permission are available on the PDRM Facebook page, which may be printed at police stations if necessary.

Submissions must be made in duplicate and in person at the nearest police station.