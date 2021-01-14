MCO: GOF duties, operations at Malaysia’s borders unchanged, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The General Operations Force (GOF) assignments at the country’s borders remain unchanged even with the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said GOF personnel are not affected and they have already been tasked to protect our country’s borders.

He said the police have other teams specially assigned to monitor the compliance of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and roadblocks throughout the duration of the MCO.

“The GOF team along with the armed forces are assigned only for Op Benteng and other related assignments,” he told Bernama.

It was reported last Wednesday that all police officers’ and personnel leave throughout the country has been frozen immediately following the rise in Covid-19 cases and the enforcement of the MCO.

Consequently, 48,000 police personnel will be on duty throughout the duration of the MCO with another 12,000 ready for mobilisation when needed. — Bernama