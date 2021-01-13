Cops uncover drug storage in Kepong, Seri Kembangan, seize over RM4.3m worth of narcotics in twin raids

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingen police headquarters, December 16, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Police have uncovered a syndicate’s premises used to store drugs, and seized more than RM4.3 million worth of drugs in two raids in Kepong and Seri Kembangan on Jan 8 and 9 respectively.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said police arrested a man, aged 24, at Jalan Metro Perdana Barat 7, Kepong, here, on Friday at 4.30pm.

He said police seized 1.03 kg of methamphetamine, 230 grammes of Erimin 5 pills, 192 grammes of ecstasy pills, as well as a Toyota sedan and RM400 in cash.

“Police interrogation of the male suspect lead to the arrest of another two male suspects, aged 20, on Saturday at around 7.45pm in Jalan Indah Seri Kembangan. and they seized RM106,166 in cash.

“On the same day, police were led to a residence in Seri Kembangan and discovered multiple types of drugs stored in the premises,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters, here, today.

Saiful Azly said police found 680 grammes of methamphetamine, 48,250 Erimin 5 pills, 3,710 grammes of ecstasy pills, 12,210 grammes of MDMA powder, 12,500 ml of MDMA liquid, 80 grammes of cannabis, 8,920 grammes of ketamine, as well as a Toyota MPV and RM53,800 in cash.

He said the total drugs seized was worth about RM4.3 million, and it was the biggest drug haul seized by police this year.

“The three suspects have actively been distributing drugs within the Klang Valley since two months ago. With these arrests, police have successfully smashed the drug syndicate which was masterminded by locals,” he said.

He, however added that urine test results showed all three suspects were negative for drugs and they possessed no criminal records.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days from Jan 9 to 15 under Section 39 (b) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the death penalty if convicted. ― Bernama