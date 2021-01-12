Individuals must be Covid-19 free to enter Kelantan, says exco

Starting at midnight, any individual entering Kelantan on urgent business must furnish a letter saying he is Covid-19 negative . — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Jan 12 — Starting at midnight, any individual entering Kelantan on urgent business must furnish a letter saying he is Covid-19 negative following which he will wear a pink wristband for the purpose of quarantine for 10 days.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee, chairman Izani Husin said it was an additional condition, apart from the letter of permission from the authorities, to curb the growing Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

“These individuals must show their Covid-19 free swab test result letters to the authorities at the roadblocks at the entrance to the state.

“Then they will wear the wristband and undergo a 10-day quarantine in the state first. We do not want any infection from outside clusters that can cause a transmission,” he told reporters after a special meeting of the State Security Working Committee in Kota Darulnaim. here, today chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Izani said based on the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the state government would open two more Covid-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) here and in Gua Musang.

He said Kelantan now recorded 1,393 cases with 18 clusters and expressed frustration with the increase when the people were seen as uncaring and took the risk of the epidemic lightly. — Bernama