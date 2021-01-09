MAF ready to build more field hospitals if Covid-19 cases keep climbing, says Affendi

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang (left) said the armed forces could build field hospitals to accommodate current needs.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is considering building more field hospitals to accommodate the growing number of Covid-19 patients, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said.

He said the MAF was prepared for these situations and always exchanged views with the Health Ministry (MoH) if there was a need for such a hospital.

“Right now the largest field hospital is at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (Maeps) in Serdang with a 10,000-bed capacity. There is a possibility that they (MoH) will be adding more (field hospitals) if Covid-19 cases continue to rise and Maeps can no longer accommodate more (Covid-19 patients).

“For the time being, MAF is working with MoH to determine the capacity (construction) of the field hospital so as to accommodate current needs. This is an on-going process,” he told reporters after officiating a monument and placing the Old Putera (OP) Association batch of 1978 plaque at the Royal Military College in Sungai Besi here.

Also present were Army Commander Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain and Air Force Commander Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad.

Meanwhile, commenting on the ongoing floods, Affendi said the MAF was ready to deploy more personnel and assets to assist in flood operations if the situation worsens.

“Based on the current situation, the 4,900 personnel and 1,015 various MAF assets that have been deployed in all states affected by floods are sufficient,” he said.

Asked on developments of the recent cyberattacks on the MAF’s network and website, Affendi assured that the country’s defence system is currently secure, adding that the MAF was constantly improving existing capabilities.

“We always identify the areas that are needed to be improved (to thwart cyberattacks),” he said. — Bernama