GRS signs MoU to continue cooperation among member parties, reject outside interference

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor (second, right) and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (second, left) sign the memorandum of understanding in Kota Kinabalu January 9, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 9 ― The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue its cooperation among member parties and to reject any form of external interference that attempts to threaten the coalition.

Signing the MoU were Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor, who is also Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Deputy Chief Minister and Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) deputy president Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Seri Radin Malleh, Sabah PAS secretary Dr Aliakbar Gulasan, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president Arthur Joseph Kurup, Sabah MIC chairman Peer Muhamad and Sabah MCA chairman Lu Yen Tung.

Hajiji said the MoU, the first to be signed by GRS, was important in strengthening political ties through the practice of deliberation and negotiation based on understanding between the parties.

“Based on the mandate given by the people to GRS in the 16th Sabah election, all parties in this coalition agree to ensure that this mandate is respected and must be continued to ensure the people’s stability and well-being.

“Cooperation within GRS has always been strong since the state election but with this memorandum, we can further strengthen it to fulfil the mandate given by the people,” he told a media conference after the MoU signing ceremony here today. ― Bernama