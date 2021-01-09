Air Selangor: Water supply in KL, Petaling, Hulu Langat fully restored

The water supply disruption occurred due to a broken pipe in Jalan Sering, Taman Sungai Sering in Cheras. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Water supply in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling and Hulu Langat, which experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions due to sewer pipe installation work yesterday, has been fully restored at 6pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communications head Elina Baseri said the company thanked users for their patience and cooperation during the disruption period.

“Air Selangor is requesting the cooperation of consumers to report any incidents of leaking or broken pipes in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya to ensure remedial action can be taken immediately.

“Consumers are advised to obtain official information on water supply disruptions through all Air Selangor official communication mediums, namely the Air Selangor application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com,” she said in a statement today.

The water supply disruption occurred due to a broken pipe in Jalan Sering, Taman Sungai Sering in Cheras. — Bernama