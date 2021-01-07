Body of missing elderly man found stuffed in car boot in Puchong

Nik Ezanee said based on initial investigations, police believe the incident occurred due to a dispute over a tyre sale. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The body of an elderly man believed to be murdered was discovered in the boot of a car at Jalan Wawasan 5/2, Taman Wawasan, Puchong, here yesterday.

The 70-year-old local had been reported missing since Dec 31.

The police detained a man, aged 40, at a supermarket in Kuala Klawang, Negri Sembilan last Saturday after a missing person report was lodged over the senior citizen’s disappearance.

Acting Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed confirmed the discovery of the body when contacted.

The Fire and Rescue Department provided assistance to pry open the boot of the car.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said based on initial investigations, police believe the incident occurred due to a dispute over a tyre sale worth an estimated RM1,100.

He said the family of the elderly man lodged two police reports over his disappearance on Friday and Saturday at the Ara Damansara police station here.

“In addition, the victim’s family informed the police that the victim’s credit card had been used by the suspect and there was a credit card transaction at a supermarket in Kuala Klawang,” he told reporters at the scene of the incident.

He said the detained man was a businessman who owned a car workshop.

"The victim’s body was found in the boot of a green Volvo car belonging to a customer of the suspect,” he said.

The body was sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) for an autopsy. — Bernama