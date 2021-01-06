Police: Rising floodwaters cause two main roads in Jeli to be closed

JELI, Jan 6 — The two main roads in Jeli are closed to all vehicles following rising floodwaters to one metre high following heavy rain since yesterday.

Jeli district police chief, DSP Ahmad Arifin said this involved the route at KM13 Jalan Jeli-Dabong, near Kampung Reka and KM34 Jalan Jeli-Dabong, near the Kuala Balah Road Transport Department (JPJ), here.

“The floodwaters at KM13 have risen to about 1.2 metres for one kilometre, while the road at KM34 is inundated up to one metre for 0.8km and these roads are closed to all vehicles from both directions,” he told Bernama today.

Ahmad said a lane on the Jeli-Grik route, near Kampung Batu 10, in Batu Melintang, was closed to users following a landslide and uprooted trees, last night.

“Clearing of the road and uprooted trees is being carried out by the Jeli Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and only two out of three lanes are open to road users,” he said.

He advised road users to follow the road closure instructions and not take the risk of ploughing through flooded roads.

“Drive carefully due to the rain and slippery roads, especially when going downhill. Do not viral unrelated, old pictures and evacuate when instructed,” he said. — Bernama