Pahang police: Macau scam syndicate uses PDRM letterhead to deceive victims

KUANTAN, Jan 6 — Pahang police have detected a new tactic by a Macau scam syndicate which used fake letters allegedly signed by the Pahang police chief to deceive victims to transfer money.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the letter, which used the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) letterhead, claimed that the recipient had to transfer money or get arrested on charges of drug smuggling and money laundering.

“The letter also claims that if the recipient refuses to cooperate, then an arrest warrant will be issued immediately and all assets and bank accounts will be frozen for two years and five months, apart from being remanded for 45 days,” he said told a press conference at the Pahang Police Headquarters here, today.

Abd Jalil said he had seen the fake document which he received via WhatsApp on his smartphone at 3pm on Monday and that the police had tracked down a man in his 30’s who was believed to have received the letter to assist in the investigation.

In a separate development, Abd Jalil said police also detected the sale of three plots of land belonging to Perbadanan Setiausaha Kerajaan Pahang on Facebook and Mudah.my without the permission of the entities involved.

He said the activity was discovered by the Principal Assistant Secretary of the corporation who received a WhatsApp message at 10.30am on December 28 from an individual who wanted to get confirmation on the sale of the plots in Jerantut, about 150km from here.

“The plots located in Ulu Tembeling and Pedah are supposed to be sold at a price of RM11,000 per acre. A check with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) helped us to identify a land broker in his 30’s to assist in the investigation.

“We are investigating if the man is involved or there are other parties who used his name to deceive the public to buy the plots. We ask those who have bought or were offered land there through social media to contact the police to assist in the investigation,” he said. — Bernama