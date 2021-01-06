Ismail Sabri: Ipoh sub-district under CMCO from tomorrow

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob updating the latest development on the movement control order (MCO) during a press conference at the Defence Ministry in Kuala Lumpur, November 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be implemented in the Ipoh sub-district, Perak for two weeks starting tomorrow (Jan 7) until Jan 20, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that the decision was made on the advice and risk assessment of the area made by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“MOH today reported an increase in positive Covid-19 cases in the Ipoh sub-district.

“To date, MOH has confirmed that there are 106 positive cases of Covid-19 reported scattered in the Ipoh sub-district, and of the total, 89 cases are from local infections recorded within 14 days,” he said in a statement on the implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO) today.

He said that MOH also confirmed that there were clusters still active involving factory areas concentrated in several industrial areas in the sub-district, which were at risk for the spread of Covid-19 infection. — Bernama