After Khairy, Hishammuddin offers to quit as foreign minister if Umno says so

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today said he will resign from his post if ordered to do so by his party Umno.

He is the second Umno man in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Cabinet to make the offer, after Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“If the party decides that all Umno ministers must resign, I will abide and resign,” he said in a statement.

However, he added that Umno members should focus less on clamouring for more power and more on improving the welfare of Malaysians facing the twin disasters of the monsoon floods and Covid-19.

“Umno leaders are entrusted to lead the Defence Ministry that is responsible for national security and address the spread of Covid-19; to lead the Health Ministry, which holds the main responsibility of leading the country's frontline staff; to lead the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, which is working hard to get vaccine supplies as soon as possible.

“We should be committed in our efforts to provide the best service to the people. In my opinion, this is the hope of the people who are under Umno leaders. Not endless power-grabbing politics. In the end, the people get nauseous and lose confidence,” he said.

