Sabah records 316 new Covid-19 cases today, says state minister

Datuk Masidi Manjun said Sabah recorded a total of 316 new positive Covid-19 cases today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 3 — Sabah recorded a total of 316 new positive Covid-19 cases today, an increase of 57 cases compared with 259 reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 37,869.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said that of these positive cases, 239 cases were the result of close contact screening; symptomatic screening (40 cases); other categories (26 cases); new cluster and existing clusters screenings (seven cases) and four cases of community screening.

He said that two deaths were reported today, one each in Penampang and Lahad Datu districts.

Masidi, who is also the official state government Covid-19 spokesperson, said that a new cluster was detected in the Kota Kinabalu district, the Lintas Seraya Cluster, which recorded three cases bringing the cumulative total to 15.

“This cluster involves two districts, namely, Kota Kinabalu and Penampang. The index case has been identified through symptomatic screening. Investigations found that this cluster stems from Christmas celebrations at a restaurant in Lintas,” he said in a statement, here today.

A total of 229 Covid-19 patients have recovered today bringing the cumulative number of fully recovered patients in Sabah to 35,383.

He said that a total of 1,752 patients were still receiving treatment, namely, 643 people in hospitals, with 1,109 people at the Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC), and 55 people at the Intensive Care Unit, with 14 of them in need of respiratory assistance.

“Pitas and Kota Marudu districts have also been declared as orange zones, while Kudat district changed from orange to red zone,” he said. — Bernama