Time for Pakatan to move on without Dr Mahathir, PKR Youth chief says after remark on Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — PKR Youth Chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir has suggested for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to “move on” from trying to cooperate with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad following the latter’s remarks against the former’s party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Akmal, who is also Johor Baru MP, said it is very unfortunate that the event attended by Dr Mahathir, that should have been used to explain the direction of his still-unregistered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, was used as a platform to attack Anwar.

“The attitude of Dr Mahathir seems to only want to deny the authority of Anwar as Opposition Leader and PH chairman,” he said in a statement.

“Although recently Anwar once again reiterated his openness to work with any party that can abide by the conditions and principles of PH’s struggle as well as abandon any outdated attitude and nonsense.”

Akmal also suggested that Dr Mahathir’s comment was merely a strategy that the former prime minister has often used to divide the Opposition in order to assert his own authority.

“It is completely absurd that this outdated strategy is able to deceive and divide the unity and agreement of PKR and PH,” he said.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir alleged today that Anwar has outright refused to work with him in any capacity, despite PH stating that it is willing to cooperate with any parties to oppose Perikatan Nasional.

He said Anwar had also not agreed to let him or Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to become interim prime minister candidate for “six months” before giving up the power to the PH chief.

In an interview with China Press also published yesterday, Dr Mahathir also claimed that PH will not be able to garner Malay support in the next general election if the coalition refuses to cooperate with him.

Earlier this week, Anwar had stated that it is up to a consensus within Pakatan Harapan whether to work with Dr Mahathir again but stressed any cooperation must be reform driven.