PTPTN repayments put off for three months, says Higher Education minister

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad says the government has agreed to extend the PTPTN loan repayment period for another three months. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 ― The government has agreed to extend the loan repayment period of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) for another three months to eligible borrowers.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said this decision was taken because the government was concerned and realised that there were PTPTN borrowers who were still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and had not been able to repay the loan.

“PTPTN borrowers who are affected can submit applications through the PTPTN official portal from January 5 to March 31, 2021.

“The loan repayment postponement period starts from the month the extension application is approved,” she said in a media statement here today.

Noraini said details on the implementation of the extension of the loan repayment delay would be detailed by PTPTN.

“It is hoped that this announcement can help ease the burden borne by PTPTN borrowers,” she said.

Previously, the government has postponed the repayment of PTPTN loans from March 19, 2020 to December 31, 2020 to all PTPTN borrowers following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Any further inquiries can be made by contacting PTPTN Careline at 03-2193 3000 which operates Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.00pm. ― Bernama