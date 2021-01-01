Domestic Trade Ministry proposes QR code system to tackle leakages at borders

Deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said that the use of the QR code will ensure no illegal items are brought into the country with fake logos and packaging. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has proposed the use of a QR (Quick Response) code system on imported products as a way of dealing with leakages at the country's borders and to prevent issues such as the “meat cartel” scandal from happening again.

Deputy minister Datuk Rosol Wahid told Malay daily Berita Harian that the use of the QR code will ensure no illegal items are brought into the country with fake logos and packaging.

“The use of the QR codes will also ease the work of border control staff as currently all items entering the country are being done manually.

“There are proposals to use the QR code for ease of work for border staff and to work more efficiently.

“As it was done manually previously, you can imagine the staff’s workload especially for those working at ports or airports.

“With the use of this technology we can then curb issues like the illegal meat cartel from happening again,” he was quoted saying in Berita Harian.

He was speaking to the press at a “gotong royong” and Food Bank charity programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Lubuk Periok, Hulu Terengganu here today.

Meanwhile, commenting on a recent news report that most of the meat in the market is tainted, Rosol said that a company that was charged in Johor over their involvement in the cartel was only responsible for one per cent of the market’s halal frozen foods.

He added that the authorities are continuing their investigations into the cartel contrary to what the people were accusing them of.

He said they have sent their investigation reports to the Attorney-General's Chambers for further action.

On Wednesday, a company based in Johor that supplies frozen meat, and two of its directors allegedly involved in the halal logo scandal were charged in the Sessions Court with two charges of using unrecognised halal logos on its lorries.

The accused Rahman Sheik Abdullah, 44, and his wife Raihanah Kasim, 42, however, pleaded not guilty.