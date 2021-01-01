Covid-19: Stricter requirement to enter Labuan beginning today, says Health Dept director

A health worker takes the temperature of a tourist at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal January 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Jan 1 — The Labuan Health Department beginning today made it compulsory for all travellers to present negative Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK-Ag) or Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 results before being allowed to enter the duty-free-island.

Its director Dr Ismuni Bohari said the additional condition applied to all visitors and travellers across Malaysia being entering the island via Labuan ferry terminals and Labuan Airport.

“We have to enforce the stricter ruling following the increase in Covid-19 cases lately.

“Yesterday, a dozen passengers who arrived at the Labuan Airport tested positive for the virus, and we cannot afford to have more cases coming in from those outside Labuan,” he told Bernama.

Prior to this requirement, travellers (from other parts in the country) could have the test done either at the Labuan Airport of Labuan Ro-Ro Ferry Terminal for a minimal fee of RM61.

Dr Ismuni said the condition is similar to what is being enforced by Sabah and Sarawak governments.

Labuan has so far recorded a total of 1, 701 Covid-19 cases and currently has four active clusters, namely Hujung Pasir, J Bandar, Titian and Saguking. — Bernama