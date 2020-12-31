Guan Eng says Pakatan will meet in January over grand coalition

DAP's Lim Guan Eng said the main parties in the coalition will be meeting soon to discuss the matter. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 31 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties will be meeting in January to discuss the formation of a grand coalition in preparation for the 15th general election (GE15), said DAP's Lim Guan Eng.

The DAP secretary-general said the main parties in the coalition will be meeting soon to discuss the matter.

“We will be meeting next year, in January, and this will definitely be discussed,” he said.

He said they wanted to focus on uniting the 108 Opposition leaders instead of trying to get “kleptocrat MPs” from Umno.

“We want to focus on a political reset for PH Plus as per my joint statement with Mat Sabu on December 17,” he told reporters on the sidelines after taking a ride on the Penang ferry this morning.

He said their intention for political reset was misinterpreted by some quarters who then accused them of attempting to change the leader.

“They say this is an attempt to change the leader. No. The leader remains the same,” he stressed.

“I think it is more effective to focus our minds on people-centric issues and to prepare for the general election. When you are united, we have better chances of winning,” he added.

Lim said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu, also known as Mat Sabu, was the one to mention the grand coalition in his presidential speech in conjunction with Amanah's 2020 National Convention in Bukit Katil, Melaka.

In his December 26 speech, Mohamad said Amanah was prepared to be the bridge to bring Opposition parties together to form a grand coalition in preparation for GE15.