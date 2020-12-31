Crowds throng the iconic Penang ferries as service draws to a close today

A family enjoying the view while boarding the ferry service for the last time here at Pengkalan Raja Tun Uda Ferry Terminal on December 31, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 31 — Over the past week, there were long queues to board the Penang ferry at both the Raja Tun Uda Terminal on the island and the Sultan Abdul Halim Terminal on the mainland.

Cars lined Weld Quay from early morning to late evening as Penangites and visitors rushed to take the ferry for the last time today. Menjit Singh, 59, takes a selfie onboard the ferry service for the last time at the Pengkalan Raja Tun Uda Terminal December 31, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Penang's iconic ferries that take foot passengers and cars are on their last day of service today before foot passengers are diverted to the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal to take the fast boats to cross the channel.

There will no longer be any ferries to take four-wheeled vehicles across the channel between the island and mainland after today.

One of those who joined the long queue of cars waiting for the ferry today was insurance agent Soon Yong Khoon.

The 40-year-old took his mother, wife and son to take the ferry this morning and didn't mind waiting more than 30 minutes in the queue.

“This is for memory’s sake. We seldom take the ferry but since it will be discontinued, this is our last chance to take it,” he said. Lim Guan Eng boards the ferry service for the last time at the Pengkalan Raja Tun Uda Terminal December 31, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The last time the family took the ferry was two years ago so that they could catch a train in Butterworth. Soon Yong Khion, 40, along with his family taking a selfie while boarding the ferry service for the last time here at Pengkalan Raja Tun Uda Ferry Terminal, December 31, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Soon had purposely applied for leave from work today just to take his family for a trip on the ferry.

Another passenger on the ferry today is Grab driver Menjit Singh who is on his way home.

The 59-year-old is a frequent ferry user as he lives in Butterworth and finds it more convenient to take the ferry than to use the Penang Bridge.

“I use the ferry every day as I am a Grab driver, I often drive around George Town and it is easier for me to take the ferry back to Butterworth than to drive to Penang Bridge,” he said.

He felt sad that the ferries will be discontinued as it was his main mode of transport to travel between the island and mainland.

“I have been using the ferry for 20 years to commute to work and home but after today, I will have to use the bridge which is further away for me,” he said.

Menjit, who is from Perak but has lived in Penang for decades, can still remember the first time he took the ferry back in 1982 before the Penang Bridge was built.

One family from Perak drove all the way to Penang just to take the ferry for one last time.

Mohd Kamarul Ariff, 33, drove his wife and eight-year-old daughter to Penang last night and had wanted to take the ferry to cross over to the island but the queue was too long at the Sultan Abdul Halim Terminal in Butterworth.

So, the teacher drove across Penang Bridge and they spent a night at a relative's house in Sungai Ara on the island.

“We decided to try to take the ferry this morning from George Town, I want my daughter to experience this since it will be for the last time,” he said.

Kamarul said he will drive back to the island using the Penang Bridge after crossing over to Butterworth on the ferry.

“Since we are here, we will spend a few days here for a brief holiday and go back next week,” he said.

This morning, former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng along with other DAP leaders took the ferry to and from the island and mainland.

The group of about 150 people including DAP leaders and supporters wore orange and yellow shirts emblazoned with a picture of the iconic ferry and the words "Save our ferry" took the ferry across to Butterworth and took it back to George Town.

Lim said many people used the ferry to cross over to Butterworth which is in Bagan, his parliamentary constituency.

“Not all will want to use the Penang bridge, they should maintain the ferries, they can even reduce the frequency to every 45 minutes and use the catamarans for those who are rushing for time,” he said. Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is pictured riding the ferry as it docks at Pengkalan Raja Uda Ferry Terminal on December 30, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Penang Chief Minister’s Office

He said they do not have any objections to the catamarans but only wanted the iconic ferries to be maintained as part of Penang's heritage.

The last ferry carrying passengers and cars from the Raja Tun Uda Terminal in George Town is at 12.30am tonight.

Tomorrow onwards, only one ferry, Pulau Angsa, will remain to carry motorcycles and bicycles to and fro the island and mainland for the next 18 months before the new water buses and vehicle transporters arrive.