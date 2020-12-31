Bersatu aims to open 8,000 more branches

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the party received many applications due to the people's confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Bersatu president. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

LARUT, Dec 31 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) aims to open at least 8,000 more branches nationwide within three months to prove that it is not a weak party, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

"If not for Covid-19, the annual general assembly would have been held in August with the target to open branches to get one million members. Starting this month, we will start accepting members nationwide," he said.

Hamzah, who is also Larut MP, said this to reporters after receiving establishment forms of 20 Bersatu branches for the Larut Division with a membership of about 4,600 people in Batu Kurau here today.

He said the party received many applications to join it, among others, due to the people's confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Bersatu president.

In another development, Hamzah asked all parties in the Perikatan Nasional government including Barisan Nasional (BN) to prioritise the government's agenda so that a big victory could be achieved in the 15th General Election (GE15). — Bernama