IGP: Police to increase checks, monitoring of public areas as Covid-19 cases rise

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks during a roadblock in Batu Uban, Penang March 31, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will step up checks and closely monitor compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in public areas following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the police found that some Malaysians were complacent and not bothered about adhering to the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said that stern action will be taken against individuals found flouting the guidelines.

“Taking into consideration the rise in Covid-19 positive cases, the police would like to remind Malaysians to always be self-disciplined and to follow the set SOP.

“In conjunction with the year-end holidays and festivities, many have taken the opportunity to visit their hometowns, travel and host social events and gatherings,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Hamid said it was undeniable that such activities would create a situation where crowds will gather in large numbers.

He reminded Malaysians to practise new norms and to avoid the 3C’s (crowds, confined spaces and close conversations) in their daily activities to curb the spread of the virus.

“Let’s work together to break the chain and flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama