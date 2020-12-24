DAP veteran Teng: Kit Siang and Guan Eng should hand over party reins to others

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng leave PKR’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya October 29, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — DAP’s Teng Chang Khim has urged Lim Kit Siang and his son Lim Guan Eng to step aside and let others lead the party.

The Star reported that in an exclusive interview with China Press, the retiring politician said it was time both men passed the baton to someone else.

“Since (both) have ‘run’ for so long, it is time to hand over the baton to someone else,” Teng was quoted as saying.

While acknowledging the contributions of both father and son, Teng said they had already reached the peak and from here on out others should be allowed to take over.

“How much higher can we reach? We’ve been the ruling government. We’ve even gotten the post of finance minister. Do we want the prime minister’s post? I don’t know,” he lamented.

“But looking at things, it is impossible to be prime minister,” he said.

On December 3, Teng announced on Facebook his intentions to step down as a state assemblyman after a career in politics spanning 30 years.

Teng said he will complete his current term as the Bandar Baru Klang assemblyman but will not seek re-election in the state assembly or in DAP’s central executive committee (CEC).

He had cited a lack of support for his views and the party’s apparent focus only on superficial “skin-deep” reforms as among his reasons to retire.

He also admitted to a strained relationship with Kit Siang and Guan Eng, saying he was tired of being the main dissenting voice within the party as not many were willing to accept his views.