Covid-19 vaccine ‘gift’ from the UAE? Nothing concrete just yet, says Khairy

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during the Mosti press conference in Putrajaya December 23, 2030. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today that he has yet to see any official documents on the purported donation of 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Malaysia.

The minister of science, technology and innovation however explained that such a move would be part of a government-to-government initiative.

“This offer from the UAE is a government-to-government offer. I have heard that the UAE wants to gift 500,000 doses of one of the Chinese vaccines to Malaysia.

“I’ve not seen anything in black and white yet. It’s just something that I have heard,” he said briefly in a press conference.

Khairy added that even if the vaccines were given in the form of a gift, they are still subject to regulatory approval by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

Recently, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah left for the UAE for a five day visit.

Among other things, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan and the top leadership of the UAE government discussed the emirates’ intention to donate 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Malaysia for the purpose of the third phase of the clinical test in the country.

Malaysia is also negotiating with two Chinese firms, Sinovac and CanSino, for the procurement of vaccines.