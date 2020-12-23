Court to hear Abdul Azeez’s bid to quash graft, money laundering charges on Jan 25

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim’s application to quash 12 corruption charges he is facing pertaining to road projects in Perak and Kedah, as well as for money laundering, will be heard on January 25 next year.

This was disclosed to the media by deputy public prosecutor S. Kirubini after the case management before High Court Senior Assistant Registrar Noraziha Asmuni in chambers, here today.

“The prosecution as the respondent will file the affidavit on January 6, while the applicant’s affidavit in reply will be filed by his lawyer on January 13,” she said.

Lawyer Joshua Tay representing Abdul Azeez said the application would be heard before High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin.

“We filed the application at the High Court on December 11,” he said.

The trial of the corruption case involving Abdul Azeez and his brother Datuk Abdul Latif had been held before Session’s Court Judge Azura Alwi with five prosecution witnesses being called. The trial continues on February 8.

Abdul Azeez, 53, is charged with three counts of accepting bribes totalling RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah, and nine counts of money laundering, involving nearly RM140 million, while his 62-year-old brother accused of abetting him.

Abdul Azeez is accused of committing the offence at CIMB Bank, Jalan Tun Perak in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 8, 2010, and at Affin Bank, Pusat Bandar Puchong in Selangor on June 13, 2017, and April 10, 2018, while the money laundering offences were allegedly committed in the Klang Valley area between March 8, 2010, and August 30, 2018.

Abdul Latif is accused of abetting his brother in obtaining a RM4 million bribe from Mohammad Redzuan Mohanan Abdullah, director of Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd as gratification to help the company to secure road projects through limited tender from the Works Ministry.

The project involved the Pantai Baru Coastal Expressway Project, upgrading works of Federal Road FT005 ( Teluk Intan to Kampung Lekir, Perak) valued at RM644,480,000.

The charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) and Section 28 (1) (c) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama