Senate conveys condolences to Tun Rahah’s family

Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah was given a state funeral and buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― The Senate today conveyed its condolences to the family of Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, widow of second Malaysian prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, who died last Friday.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim described Tun Rahah as the “joint bones” to the late Tun Abdul Razak when he was alive, which had enabled her husband to serve well and become the most respected prime minister during his time.

“She is also definitely an inspiration to her five children. To the family of the late Tun Rahah, this House extends its condolences and hopes they will persevere in facing this test,” he said before the start of the Dewan Negara sitting today.

Rais also requested the Muslim senators to stand and recite the surah al-Fatihah, while the non-Muslims to observe a minute of silence in honour of Tun Rahah.

Tun Rahah, 87, died at Prince Court Medical Center, on Friday.

She was given a state funeral and buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum.

Tun Rahah married Malaysia’s second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein on Sept 4, 1952, and was widowed at the age of 43 when Tun Razak died on Jan 14, 1976 due to leukaemia.

The couple was blessed with five sons, including the sixth prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak. The others are, Datuk Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam, Datuk Mohamed Nazim and Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir. ― Bernama