Covid-19: Malaysia records 2,018 new cases, third highest in a day, with Selangor topping the list

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Health ministry announced 2,018 new Covid-19 cases — the third-highest in a day since the pandemic hit Malaysia.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor topped the list once again recording 1,204 new cases with 1,115 cases coming from existing clusters.

“Selangor recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 at 1,204, followed by Johor at 278 and Sabah at 247,” he said in a press briefing.

Dr Noor Hisham added that Malaysia recorded one fatality bringing the death toll to 438.

