Permaisuri Agong attends state funeral for Tun Rahah at National Mosque

Armed Forces personnel carry the casket of the late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah into the National Mosque for the state funeral December 19, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the state funeral for the late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah at the National Mosque today.

Her Majesty arrived at the mosque at 2pm and was welcomed by the Prime Minister's wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, before being brought to a waiting room while awaiting the arrival of Tun Rahah's remains.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrived at the mosque at 2.10pm.

Also seen were former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and several Cabinet ministers.

Tun Rahah, 87, the widow of Malaysia's second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and mother of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, died at the Prince Court Medical Centre here yesterday afternoon.

Earlier, the hearse bringing the remains of Tun Rahah had arrived at the Ar-Rahah Mosque, Kampung Kerinchi here at 7.50am this morning.

The remains were bathed and wrapped in shroud at the mosque before the public was allowed to pay their last respects from 9am to 1pm and thereafter were to be brought to the National Mosque for the state funeral. ― Bernama