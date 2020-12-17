Domestic Trade Ministry: Stern action will be taken against owners of premises selling fake products

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 ― Owners who rent out their premises to syndicates selling counterfeit products will be charged for money laundering offences.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said action would be taken against them under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLA) 2001 for collusion.

“Stern action will be taken against owners of premises found to be renting them out to syndicates to run businesses selling counterfeit items under AMLA.

“They should be more responsible and check their tenants’ background before making a decision and not only think of profits,” he told reporters while after witnessing the disposal of confiscated counterfeit products at Kompleks Sentral Segambut here, today.

In addition, the ministry would also report to the local authorities if they discovered any premises being used to sell counterfeit products, he added.

“We will also co-operate with the Immigration Department of Malaysia if the counterfeit syndicates use foreign nationals besides using all existing laws to stamp out the activities,” he said.

Hasnol was witnessing the disposal of counterfeit products including clothing, handbags, perfume and alcohol confiscated since 2018 worth RM2.4 million, involving 110 cases under the Trademarks Act 2019.

Meanwhile, he said counterfeit products worth RM6.3 million from 327 cases were disposed off in Kuala Lumpur this year. ― Bernama