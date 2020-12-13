Zuraida’s Highland Towers plan could erase area’s stigma, says resident assocation

The Highland Towers site has been left abandoned since the 1993 tragedy — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The plan of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to beautify the Highland Towers condominium site and turn it into a historic lot is seen capable of changing the perception of the community which regards the area as a scary location.

Taman Sri Ukay/Hill View Residents Association president Datuk Siti Hendon Chek said the association welcomed the plan as the land with derelict buildings which had been abandoned for 27 years were a haven for drug addicts and invited local social problems.

“If before we lived in a state of discomfort, at least with this news (plan) we can breathe a sigh of relief if the buildings are demolished and the site is turned into a beautiful area.

“Therefore, we ask other parties not to exaggerate this matter and the work of demolishing the building is done as soon as possible so that the beautification work on the site can be carried out,” she said in a statement here, today.

Recently, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin was reported as saying that KPKT planned to give new life to the Highland Towers area by beautifying it and ensuring the well-being of the residents in the surrounding areas.

The tragedy of Highland Towers on Dec 11 1993 shocked the country when one of the three condominium blocks located in Hillview Park, Ulu Klang collapsed and claimed 48 lives. — Bernama